Catalyst Metals Issues New Employee Incentives

Catalyst Metals Limited has announced the issuance of 3,841,354 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme. These securities, which are not intended for ASX quotation, are set to be issued as unquoted equity on May 20, 2024. This move forms part of the company’s ongoing efforts to incentivize their workforce.

