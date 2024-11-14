News & Insights

Stocks

Catalyst Metals Gains Strong Shareholder Support

November 14, 2024 — 01:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Catalyst Metals Limited (AU:CYL) has released an update.

Catalyst Metals Limited successfully passed all resolutions at their annual general meeting, with strong support for key decisions including the re-election of Bruce Kay as a director and the approval of performance rights for James Champion de Crespigny. The meeting’s outcomes reflect shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

