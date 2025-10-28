Catalyst Metals (CTYMF) Price Target Increased by 63.55% to 7.28

The average one-year price target for Catalyst Metals (OTCPK:CTYMF) has been revised to $7.28 / share. This is an increase of 63.55% from the prior estimate of $4.45 dated August 21, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.84 to a high of $8.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,113.38% from the latest reported closing price of $0.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catalyst Metals. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 88.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTYMF is 0.33%, an increase of 54.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.91% to 24,457K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 7,708K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 4,033K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 1,910K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USERX - Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds 1,500K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,396K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.