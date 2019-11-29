Catalyst Focuses on Firdapse Label Expansion Amid Competition

We issued an updated report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. CPRX on Nov 28.

In November 2018, the company’s Firdapse tablets obtained FDA approval for the treatment of LEMS in adults. Firdapse became the first FDA-approved treatment for LEMS. It is the first approved product for Catalyst, boosting the company’s growth prospects. The drug was launched in January and the uptake has been strong since launch.

Shares of the company have surged 133.3% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 11.2%.

The company is also working on developing Firdapse for additional indications. Catalyst initiated an investigator-sponsored phase II/III study on the drug for the symptomatic treatment of MuSK-antibody positive MG in February 2016. In April 2018, the company enrolled the first patient in its phase III study for MuSK-antibody positive myasthenia gravis. The company expects to report top-line results from the study in the first half of 2020.

The company announced top-line results from the CMS-001 phase III study of Firdapse in CMS. It expects to meet the FDA before the end of 2019 to discuss the study outcome and the path forward.

Additionally, Catalyst’s efforts to develop the drug for other rare neuromuscular indications are impressive. The label expansion of the drug should boost sales for the company.

Catalyst has an early-stage candidate, CPP-115, in its pipeline. It is developing CPP-115 (a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor) for the treatment of epilepsy (initially infantile spasms) and the treatment of other selected neurological indications such as complex partial seizures and Tourette’s disorder.

However, Catalyst has a limited number of candidates in its pipeline and is highly dependent on its only-approved drug Firdapse for growth, which is a concern. The drug also faces competition from other companies.

