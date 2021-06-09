Catalyst (CPRX) Up 18.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX). Shares have added about 18.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Catalyst due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Catalyst Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

Catalyst reported adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share in the first quarter of 2021, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents. The company reported earnings of 12 cents in the year-ago quarter.

However, the company’s total revenues of $30.2 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $32 million. Revenues came entirely from sales of Firdapse (amifampridine) – the company’s first approved drug for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (“LEMS”). Revenues in the year-ago quarter came in at $29.1 million.

Quarter in Detail

Research and development (R&D) expenses of $3 million declined from $4.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses totaled $12.7 million, up from $10.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

As of Mar 31, 2021, Catalyst had cash, cash equivalents and investments worth $143.3 million compared with $140.3 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review flatlined during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Catalyst has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Catalyst has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.