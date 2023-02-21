Catalyst (CPRX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX is expected to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results sometime in the middle of March.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings surprise history has been mixed so far. The company’s earnings missed expectations in two of the trailing four quarters while beating the same in the remaining two occasions. Catalyst has a negative earnings surprise of 4.10%. In the last reported quarter, Catalyst delivered an earnings surprise of 5.26%.

Shares of Catalyst have returned 108.6% so far this year against the industry’s 9.8% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let's see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Catalyst’s fourth-quarter revenues are expected to have been driven by the sales of the only approved drug in its portfolio, Firdapse, for treating Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and also as a result for patients transitioning from Ruzurgi to Firdapse, after the dispute settlement with Jacobus Pharmaceuticals in July 2022.

The company is focused on expanding the commercialization of Firdapse in the United States.

In September 2022, the FDA approved CPRX’s supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Firdapse tablets in 10 mg dosage to include pediatric patients (six years and older) for treating LEMS. Sales are likely to have gotten some boost from this indication too.

Post the sNDA’s approval by the FDA, Firdapse is now a treatment option in the United States for all LEMS patients beyond six years of age.

The company recently reported preliminary results for the quarter. Per management, fourth-quarter revenues are estimated to be approximately $61 million, an increase of approximately 61% year over year. Preliminary reports show cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2022 to be approximately $298 million.

The company is also expected to provide an update on the reception of a notice in January 2023 from the FDA regarding an abbreviated NDA filing by Teva Pharmaceuticals seeking approval from the FDA to manufacture, use or sell a generic version of Firdapse in the United States.

On Jan 25, 2023, Catalyst announced the successful acquisition of the U.S. rights for Fycompa (perampanel) CIII, from Eisai Co., Ltd. This is expected to have increased Catalyst’s neurological footprint with an expanded product portfolio now containing a commercial-stage epilepsy asset.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Catalyst this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Catalyst has an Earnings ESP of -0.49%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 21 cents per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Catalyst has a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

EQRx EQRX has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank #2.

EQRx’s stock has plunged 22.7% in the past year. EQRx beat earnings estimates in all the last three reported quarters. EQRX has an earnings surprise of 22.10% on average.

Theravance Biopharma TBPH has an Earnings ESP of +33.33% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Theravance’s stock has risen 11.8% in the past year. Theravance beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four reported quarters. TBPH has a negative earnings surprise of 26.36% on average.

Assertio ASRT has an Earnings ESP of +2.38% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Assertio’s stock has risen 108.4% in the past year. Assertio beat earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the mark on one occasion. ASRT has an earnings surprise of 54.96% on average.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EQRx, Inc. (EQRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.