Catalyst (CPRX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 8, after market close.

Catalyst’s earnings surprise history has been mixed so far. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once. CPRX has a positive earnings surprise of 7.17%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 32%.

Year to date, shares of Catalyst have declined 29.2% compared with the industry’s 14.5% fall.



Let's see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Catalyst’s third-quarter revenues are expected to have been driven by its two marketed products, Firdapse and Fycompa.

Firdapse is the only FDA-approved drug in the United States for treating Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS). The drug is also approved for treating LEMS in Canada and the European Union.

In the last reported quarter, the drug witnessed strong demand and increasing prescription rates from both autoimmune and small cell lung cancer LEMS patients, as well as continued diagnosis of new LEMS patients. This trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter, boosting revenues.

Catalyst also started recording sales of its newest epilepsy asset, Fycompa (perampanel) CIII, from the first quarter of 2023. In January, CPRX acquired the U.S. rights for Fycompa CIII from Eisai Co., Ltd. This acquisition diversified the company’s portfolio with the addition of a commercial-stage epilepsy asset.

Incremental revenues from the sale of Fycompa are also expected to have contributed significantly to the top line in third-quarter 2023.

Other Updates

During the quarter, Catalyst acquired an exclusive license for vamorolone, a promising best-in-class dissociative anti-inflammatory steroid treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), from Santhera Pharmaceuticals, in North America.

The FDA recently approved vamorolone oral suspension 40 mg/mL to treat DMD patients aged two years and older. The drug will be marketed in the United States under the brand name Agamree. Catalyst expects to launch vamorolone in North America in the first quarter of 2024.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Catalyst this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: Catalyst has an Earnings ESP of -22.73%, as the Zacks Consensus Estimate, which is pegged at a loss of 22 cents per share, is narrower than the most accurate estimate of a loss of 27 cents per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Catalyst has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

