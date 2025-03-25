Catalyst (CPRX) Surges 6.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) shares ended the last trading session 6.2% higher at $25.74. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 12.1% gain over the past four weeks.

The sudden rise of the stock price can be attributed to positive investor sentiment surrounding the increasing sales of Firdapse (Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome) and Agamree (Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy), potentially driving growth for Catalyst in 2025 and beyond.

This specialty drug company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +42.1%. Revenues are expected to be $131.07 million, up 33.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Catalyst, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 13.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CPRX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Catalyst belongs to the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Another stock from the same industry, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD), closed the last trading session 5.7% higher at $1.49. Over the past month, IRWD has returned -22.3%.

For Ironwood , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -400% over the past month to -$0.01. This represents a change of +50% from what the company reported a year ago. Ironwood currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.