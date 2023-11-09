Catalyst (CPRX) Q3 Earnings Miss, Sales Top, '23 View Up

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX reported a loss of 29 cents per share for the third quarter of 2023, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 24 cents per share. The company reported earnings of 20 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted diluted earnings (adjusted for stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, tax provision and in-process research and development [IPR&D]) came in at 49 cents per share in the quarter compared with 26 cents a year ago.

Total revenues amounted to $102.7 million in the reported quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $100 million. Total product revenues rose 79.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $57.2 million. The top line primarily comprised product sales of Firdapse, the first approved drug for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), Fycompa (perampanel) CIII and nominal license and other revenues.

Catalyst’s stock was up about 6% on Wednesday, in the after-market hours, likely to have been driven by the raised full-year 2023 guidance. Year to date, shares of the company have plunged 32.6% compared with the industry’s fall of 14.1%.



Quarter in Detail

Firdapse generated sales worth $66.2 million in the third quarter, up 15.8% year over year, beating our estimate of $64.5 million. The surge was primarily driven by the organic sales growth of Firdapse. The drug has been witnessing strong demand and increasing prescription rates from both autoimmune and small cell lung cancer LEMS patients, as well as continued diagnosis of new LEMS patients.

Catalyst also started recording sales of its newest epilepsy asset, Fycompa, starting the first quarter of 2023. In January, CPRX acquired the U.S. rights for Fycompa (perampanel) CIII from Eisai Co., Ltd. This acquisition diversified the company’s portfolio with the addition of a commercial-stage epilepsy asset.

Fycompa generated robust net product revenues of $36.4 million in third-quarter 2023, which surpassed our estimate of $34.6 million. The reported figure witnessed a 5.2% full-quarter increase compared with the previous reported quarter.

License and other revenues in the reported quarter were flat year over year at a nominal $0.07 million.

The cost of sales was $14.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, up about 46.6% year over year.

Research and development expenses were $83.7 million in the reported quarter, up significantly year over year. The massive uptick in research and development expenses was driven by a one-time charge of $81.5 million for IPR&D in connection with the asset acquisition of Agamree (vamorolone) in July 2023.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $33.6 million, up 145.9% from $13.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. This uptick in expenses is due to commercial and marketing activities related to the launch of Fycompa in the United States in the reported quarter.

As of Sep 30, 2023, CPRX had cash, cash equivalents and investments worth $121 million compared with $178.8 million as of Jun 30, 2023.

2023 Guidance Raised

Catalyst raised its full-year 2023 total revenue guidance to the range of $390-$395 million from $380-$390 million, marking an 82-84% (previously 77-82%) increase in total revenues from 2022. This guidance also includes the revenues generated from the sales of Fycompa CIII.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Recent Updates

During the quarter, Catalyst announced that the FDA has approved vamorolone oral suspension 40 mg/mL for treating Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in patients aged two years and older.

The drug will be marketed in the United States under the brand name Agamree, expecting commercial launch by Catalyst’s neuromuscular franchise teams in the first quarter of 2024.

We remind the investors that CPRX acquired exclusive rights to manufacture and supply vamorolone from Santhera Pharmaceuticals through a licensing agreement that was closed at the beginning of the third quarter of 2023.

Also, during the third quarter, Catalyst announced that the FDA has accepted its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) seeking a label expansion for its flagship product, Firdapse. The sNDA seeks to increase the maximum daily dosage of Firdapse tablets 10 mg from 80mg to 100mg for the treatment of LEMS

A decision from the regulatory body is expected on Jun 4, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.