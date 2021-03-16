Catalyst (CPRX) Beats on Q4 Earnings, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX reported earnings of 11 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents. The company reported earnings of 7 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s revenues of $31 million also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30 million. Revenues came entirely from sales of Firdapse, the company’s first approved drug for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (“LEMS”). Revenues in the year-ago quarter came in at $30.1 million.

Shares of Catalyst have rallied 18% in the year so far, compared with the industry’s increase of 1.9%.



Quarter in Detail

Research and development (R&D) expenses of $4.2 million declined from $6.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses totaled $13.4 million, up from $11.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

As of Dec 31, 2020, Catalyst had cash, cash equivalents and investments worth $140.3 million compared with $127.1 million as of Sep 30, 2020.

Full-Year Results

For 2020, Catalyst generated revenues of $119.1million, reflecting an increase of 16% year over year.

For the same period, the company reported earnings of 71 cents per share compared with the year-ago earnings of 30 cents per share.

Update on Firdapse

Apart from LEMS, Catalyst is working on developing Firdapse for other indications. The development of the long-acting formulation, Firdapse, remains on track. A large number of candidate formulations were prepared, and three of the most promising were evaluated in a pharmacokinetic study completed during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Meanwhile, a proof-of-concept study evaluating Firdapse as a treatment for Hereditary Neuropathy with Liability to Pressure Palsies is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2021.

Notably, in January 2021, Catalyst announced long-term portfolio expansion plans, including investing heavily in R&D, acquiring earlier-stage opportunities, and expanding its product portfolio beyond Firdapse.

Back then, the company stated that its MuSK-MG phase III study did not meet statistical significance on its endpoints. However, marked persistent clinical improvement was observed by patients and investigators during the initial dose-titration period of this study and in the previous proof-of-concept study. Catalyst plans to present the study hypotheses and a revised protocol to the FDA for discussions during the first half of 2021.

A potential approval of the drug for any of the given indications will further drive revenues for the company.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise



Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

