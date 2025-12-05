Catalyst (CPRX) Up 10% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX). Shares have added about 10% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Catalyst due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings Beat, Firdapse Revenues Rise Y/Y

Catalystreported adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share for the third quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents. The company had recorded adjusted earnings of 57 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues, the majority of which comprised product revenues, amounted to $148.4 million in the reported quarter, representing growth of 15% year over year. The recorded figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $136 million.

CPRX’s Q3 Results in Detail

Firdapse generated sales worth $92.2 million in the reported quarter, up 16% year over year, driven by organic sales growth. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $91.8 million as well as our estimate of $91.9 million. The drug has been witnessing strong demand, increasing prescription rates from LEMS patients and continued diagnosis of new LEMS patients.

In the reported quarter, Agamree generated revenues worth $32.4 million, which more than doubled year over year. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.5 million and our estimate of $29.3 million.

Fycompa generated net product revenues of $23.8 million, down 26% year over year, as tablet generics began hitting the market in late May following the expiration of its first U.S. patent. The reported figure, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.2 million as well as our model estimate of $14.5 million.

Research and development expenses were $2.7 million in the reported quarter, down 19% year over year. Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $47.5 million, up 3% year over year.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had cash, cash equivalents and investments worth $689.9 million compared with $652.8 million as of June 30, 2025.

CPRX Raises 2025 Sales Guidance

Following the better-than-expected third-quarter earnings results, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has raised its full-year sales guidance. In 2025, CPRX now expects total revenues between $565 million and $585 million, up from the previous guided range of $545-$565 million, reflecting continued growth in product revenues. This is also likely contributing to the stock price gain.

Firdapse revenues are expected to remain between $355 million and $360 million. Agamree revenues are now expected to be in the band of $105-$115 million, up from the previous anticipated range of $100-$110 million in 2025. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has also raised its guidance for Fycompa revenues to $100-$110 million, up from the previously guided range of $90-$95 million, as the drug delivered stronger than originally forecasted sales amid generic competition.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 6.06% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Catalyst has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock has a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It comes with little surprise Catalyst has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Catalyst belongs to the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Another stock from the same industry, United Therapeutics (UTHR), has gained 6.6% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended September 2025.

United Therapeutics reported revenues of $799.5 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +6.8%. EPS of $7.16 for the same period compares with $6.39 a year ago.

United Therapeutics is expected to post earnings of $6.74 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +8.9%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.8%.

United Therapeutics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.