Catalyst (CPRX) Up 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX). Shares have added about 0.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Catalyst due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings Beat, Firdapse Revenues Rise Y/Y

Catalystreported adjusted earnings of 79 cents per share for the first quarter of 2026, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents. The company had recorded adjusted earnings of 68 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues, the majority of which comprised product revenues, amounted to $149.4 million in the reported quarter, representing growth of 6% year over year. The recorded figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $147 million.

CPRX’s Q1 Results in Detail

Firdapse generated sales worth $98.86 million in the reported quarter, up 18% year over year, driven by organic sales growth. The reported figure marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $98.9 million. The drug has been witnessing strong demand, increasing prescription rates from LEMS patients and continued diagnosis of new LEMS patients.

In the reported quarter, Agamree generated revenues worth $36.7 million, up 67% year over year. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35 million.

Fycompa generated net product revenues of $13.8 million, down 61% year over year, as tablet generics began hitting the market in May 2025 following the expiration of its first U.S. patent, with another slated to expire in July 2026. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also lost exclusivity for the oral suspension version of Fycompa in December 2025. As a result, revenues from this product are expected to further decline in future periods as additional generic competition enters the market. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.1 million.

Research and development expenses were $2.7 million in the reported quarter, down 32% year over year. Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $49.3 million, up 5% year over year.

As of March 31, 2026, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had cash, cash equivalents and investments worth $755.9 million compared with $709.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

VGM Scores

Currently, Catalyst has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock has a score of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Catalyst has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Catalyst is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Over the past month, Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR), a stock from the same industry, has gained 0.3%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Esperion Therapeutics reported revenues of $80.1 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +23.2%. EPS of -$0.10 for the same period compares with -$0.21 a year ago.

Esperion Therapeutics is expected to post a loss of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, representing no change from the year-ago quarter. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Esperion Therapeutics. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

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Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.