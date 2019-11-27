Catalyst challenges Baker's C$1.9 bln offer for Hudson's Bay

US Markets

Private equity firm Catalyst Capital Group Inc on Wednesday offered to buy Hudson's Bay Co in deal that valued it at C$2.03 billion ($1.53 billion), challenging an agreed deal with a consortium led by executive chairman Richard Baker.

Catalyst, which owns 17.5% of the Hudson's Bay, offered C$11 per share, topping Baker's C$10.30 per share proposal.

($1 = 1.3301 Canadian dollars)

