Catalyst Capital Urges Hudson's Bay To Accept Superior C$11/ Share Cash Offer

(RTTNews) - The Catalyst Capital Group Inc. issued a statement on developments related to Hudson's Bay Co. (HBC.TO) in regards to the company-sponsored share buyback outlined in the October 20 arrangement agreement between insiders led by executive chairman Richard Baker and the Company. Catalyst commented on misrepresentations by Baker and insiders of Hudson's Bay exposed in OSC Hearings.

Catalyst said HBC must now seek termination of the Baker Group agreement and engage with Catalyst on its superior cash offer of C$11.00 per share. The company added that minority shareholders deserve better than constant threats from Baker, who has abandoned his duty to all shareholders.

Catalyst Managing Director and Partner Gabriel de Alba said, "The formation of the Baker Group was based on highly questionable conduct, including the questionable standstill waiver to Fabric Luxembourg Holdings S.a.r.l, the lack of proper disclosure on the group's actions and the use of material non-public information. This group's existence and behaviour has twisted every step taken by HBC, from the launch by the Baker Group of a coercive bid to the inability of the Special Committee to run a process to create value for shareholders and the lack of negotiations with Catalyst on its superior offer."

The company further said that if the Special Committee does not act, Catalyst is prepared to take additional steps to address the improper conduct of HBC and certain of its insiders.

