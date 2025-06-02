Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Announces Key Executive Hires to Enhance Institutional Relations and Portfolio Strategy Team

Catalyst Capital Advisors announces new hires to enhance institutional relations and portfolio strategy, surpassing $12 billion in assets.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC announced the hiring of Robert Gallant as Executive Director of Institutional Relations and Bryan Kitchner as Vice President, Portfolio Strategist, as the firm’s assets under management exceeded $12 billion as of March 31, 2025. Gallant will oversee the firm’s institutional business and sales efforts, while Kitchner will join the Catalyst Portfolio Strategy Group to provide educational services to financial advisors regarding non-traditional investment strategies. Both executives bring extensive experience from other financial institutions and aim to enhance client portfolios by promoting diversification through alternative investment options. CEO Jerry Szilagyi expressed excitement about their contributions to the firm and their potential impact on clients' investment strategies.

Potential Positives

Catalyst Capital Advisors has surpassed $12 billion in assets under management, indicating strong growth and investor confidence in the firm's products.

The hiring of Robert Gallant and Bryan Kitchner enhances the company's institutional relations and portfolio strategy capabilities, contributing to a stronger team aimed at educating clients.

The press release emphasizes the importance of educating financial advisors and clients on alternative and innovative investment solutions, positioning Catalyst as a thought leader in the investment community.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific performance metrics or details on the company's past performance, which may raise concerns about transparency and accountability in light of their new hires.

The reliance on non-traditional investment strategies and alternatives may be viewed as risky, especially in volatile market conditions, which could deter conservative investors.

The announcement of new hires may indicate previous staff turnover or a reaction to market pressures, suggesting potential instability within the organization.

FAQ

What recent changes were announced by Catalyst Capital Advisors?

Catalyst Capital Advisors announced the hiring of Robert Gallant as Executive Director and Bryan Kitchner as Vice President of Portfolio Strategy.

Who are the new hires at Catalyst Capital Advisors?

Robert Gallant joins as Executive Director of Institutional Relations, and Bryan Kitchner is now Vice President, Portfolio Strategist.

What is Catalyst Capital Advisors' assets under management as of March 2025?

The organization's assets under management have surpassed $12 billion as of March 31, 2025.

What will Robert Gallant focus on in his new role?

Gallant will oversee the firm's institutional business and sales efforts with private banks and other firms.

What is the mission of the Catalyst Portfolio Strategy Group?

The Catalyst Portfolio Strategy Group aims to educate financial advisors on integrating alternative and specialized strategies in investment portfolios.

NEW YORK, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC, a leading provider of alternative and innovative investment solutions, today announced the hire of Robert Gallant, CFA, CAIA, as Executive Director of Institutional Relations, and Bryan Kitchner, CFA, CAIA, as Vice President, Portfolio Strategist.





The additions to staff come at a time when the organization’s assets under management have surpassed $12 billion in AUM as of 3/31/2025.





Gallant is responsible for the oversight and management of the firm’s institutional business and sales efforts with private banks and other firms, while Kitchner joins the Catalyst Portfolio Strategy Group, which provides educational services to financial advisors as to how alternatives and specialized strategies might fit within an overall investment portfolio.





“We are excited to welcome both Robert and Bryan to the Catalyst Organization and look forward to bringing their expertise to our firm and, more importantly, to our clients,” said Jerry Szilagyi, CEO of Catalyst Capital Advisors. “I believe it’s important for Catalyst to continue to educate financial advisors and clients on the potential benefits of diversifying their portfolios through judicious allocations to non-traditional strategies.”





Prior to joining Catalyst, Mr. Gallant was Director of National Accounts at PGIM Investments, having previously spent time at Northern Trust, J.P. Morgan, and BMO Capital Markets.





“I look forward to educating institutional investors and advisors about Catalyst's diverse and innovative suite of non-traditional fixed income, equity, and alternative products, many of which aim to provide uncorrelated return streams and, ultimately, strive to improve client experiences," Gallant said. "I firmly believe these products play a critical role in diversifying client portfolios, and I'm excited to introduce the suite of products to institutional channels.”





Mr. Kitchner most recently served as Senior Investment Strategist at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. His prior experience includes tenures at Bank of America and The Segal Group.





“I am excited to join the growing team at Catalyst and look forward to sharing with financial advisors the importance of diversification – especially during volatile times – while using data driven analysis to illustrate the potential benefits of adding alternatives to client portfolios,” Kitchner said.





For media inquiries on this announcement, please contact Deborah Kostroun of Zito Partners at 201-403- 8185.







About





the





Catalyst





Organization







Catalyst Funds, Rational Funds, Catalyst International, and Strategy Shares ETFs are fund families that make up the Catalyst Organization. The group currently offers 34 investment products that seek to produce income- and equity-oriented returns, while also seeking to manage risk and volatility. Catalyst offers these exclusive strategies through a team of in-house portfolio managers and boutique institutional investment management partners. The firm strives to provide innovative strategies to support financial advisors and their clients in addressing the investment challenges of an ever-changingglobal marketenvironment. For more information on the organization and its various offerings, please visit:





www.catalystmf.com



,







www.rationalmf.com



,







www.strategysharesetfs.com



,



or





www.catalystucits.com



.













Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Catalyst Funds. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained by calling





866-447-4228





or at







www.CatalystMF.com







. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.







The Catalyst Funds and Rational Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Catalyst Funds, Rational Funds, Catalyst International, Strategy Shares, Jerry Szilagyi, Robert Gallant, and Bryan Kitchner are not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.



