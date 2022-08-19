Markets
Catalyst Biosciences, JDS1 Reach Agreement For Dismissal Of Litigation

(RTTNews) - Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (CBIO) announced that JDS1, LLC, one of its stockholders, has dismissed lawsuits against the company. JDS1 and certain of its affiliates have also agreed to a customary standstill and voting commitment, and the parties have entered into mutual releases. The company has agreed to reimburse JDS1 for some of its expenses.

"With the JDS1 litigation behind us, the Board will be meeting to determine the details of an initial distribution of capital, and we will communicate this information to shareholders shortly," said Nassim Usman, CEO.

