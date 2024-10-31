News & Insights

Catalina Resources Unveils Promising Gold Finds at Laverton

Shree Minerals Limited (AU:CTN) has released an update.

Catalina Resources Limited has identified a significant gold mineralization zone at its Laverton Project, with drilling results revealing 44 meters at 1.01g/t Au, including higher-grade intervals. The promising findings extend the mineralized footprint and suggest proximity to the source of gold, enhancing the project’s potential. Further exploration is planned to test the mineralized zone at greater depths.

