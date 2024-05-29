Catalina Resources Reduces Stake in Metalsgrove

Metalsgrove Mining Ltd. (AU:MGA) has released an update.

Catalina Resources Ltd has ceased to be a substantial holder in MetalsGrove Mining Limited as of May 27, 2024, due to a dilution of their voting power following the issuance of additional shares by Metalsgrove. This change occurred because MetalsGrove issued 52,710,000 new fully paid ordinary shares to other parties, doubling the total number of shares and reducing Catalina Resources Ltd’s stake to 4.51%.

