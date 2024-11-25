News & Insights

Catalina Resources Plans Significant Securities Issue

November 25, 2024 — 10:52 pm EST

Shree Minerals Limited (AU:CTN) has released an update.

Catalina Resources Ltd has announced a proposed issue of 5,275,000 ordinary fully paid securities, slated for issuance on November 29, 2024. This move aims to bolster the company’s financial standing and potentially attract new investors. The announcement was made on November 26, 2024, highlighting the company’s strategic efforts to expand its market presence.

