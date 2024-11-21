Catalina Resources Ltd Secures Shareholder Approval

Shree Minerals Limited (AU:CTN) has released an update.
Catalina Resources Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including key decisions such as director elections and the approval of share issues. The meeting saw significant shareholder support, with most resolutions receiving over 90% votes in favor. This marks a strong endorsement of the company’s strategic plans moving forward.
