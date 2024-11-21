News & Insights

Stocks

Catalina Resources Ltd Secures Shareholder Approval

November 21, 2024 — 11:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shree Minerals Limited (AU:CTN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Catalina Resources Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including key decisions such as director elections and the approval of share issues. The meeting saw significant shareholder support, with most resolutions receiving over 90% votes in favor. This marks a strong endorsement of the company’s strategic plans moving forward.

For further insights into AU:CTN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.