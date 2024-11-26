News & Insights

Catalina Resources Issues New Shares for Growth

November 26, 2024 — 10:29 pm EST

Shree Minerals Limited (AU:CTN) has released an update.

Catalina Resources Ltd has announced a new issuance of 5,275,000 fully paid ordinary shares, set to be quoted on November 29, 2024. This development could attract interest from investors looking to capitalize on the company’s growth potential. The move follows previously announced transactions, signaling strategic financial maneuvers by the company.

