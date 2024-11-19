News & Insights

Catalina Resources’ Drilling Yields Promising Gold Indicators

November 19, 2024 — 04:52 pm EST

Shree Minerals Limited (AU:CTN) has released an update.

Catalina Resources Limited has successfully completed a two-hole diamond drilling program at the Rock Lodge Project in New South Wales, revealing broad zones of alteration with quartz-sulphide veining and brecciation. These findings suggest potential gold mineralization linked to a late brittle deformation event, indicating promising prospects for further exploration. The company is currently processing the diamond core to conduct laboratory analysis for gold and other elements.

