Catalent's Maryland Facility To Provide Manufacturing Support For AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) announced that Catalent Cell & Gene Therapy will provide drug substance manufacturing to AstraZeneca for the University of Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine, AZD1222, at Catalent's commercial gene therapy manufacturing facility located in Harmans, Maryland. Catalent's state-of-the-art Harmans/BWI commercial manufacturing facility is equipped with single-use technology, and houses over 200,000 square feet of late-stage clinical and commercial-stage gene therapy production.

Catalent agreed in June that the company's facility in Anagni, Italy, will provide large-scale vial filling and packaging of AZD1222.

