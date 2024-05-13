Catalent's (CTLT) Latest Partnership to Boost Clinical Trials

Catalent, Inc. CTLT recently entered a strategic partnership with Siren Biotechnology. The tie-up aims to support the development and manufacturing of Siren Biotechnology’s adeno-associated viral (AAV) immuno-gene therapies.

The latest partnership is expected to be a significant stepping stone for its Biologics business and solidify its foothold in the niche space.

Rational Behind the Collaboration

Under the partnership, Catalent will provide process development and cGMP (current good manufacturing practices) manufacturing of Siren Biotechnology’s AAV vector-based therapeutic candidates for use in clinical trials. Catalent will also support process optimization at its process and clinical development center in Baltimore, MD.

Per Catalent’s management, the partnership is expected to pave the path for the development and commercial manufacturing of safe and high-quality AAV gene therapies to provide life-saving treatments to cancer patients.

Siren Biotechnology’s management believes that the tie-up will result in a robust manufacturing process that will move its therapeutic programs into the clinic as quickly as possible.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global adeno-associated virus vector manufacturing market was valued at $767.7 million in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 22.5% between 2023 and 2030. Factors like the increase in the number of clinical trials and clinical trial evaluations of AAV vector-based therapies and technological advancements in gene therapies are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest tie-up will likely provide a significant impetus to Catalent in the cell and gene therapy space.

Notable Development

This month, Catalent reported its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein it recorded a year-over-year improvement in its overall top-line and bottom-line results. Management also confirmed to witness continued momentum in the Biologics segment, which partially drove an increase in consolidated sequential revenues and adjusted EBITDA margin for the second consecutive quarter.

Price Performance

Shares of Catalent have gained 68.2% in the past year against the industry’s 10.1% decline. The S&P 500 has witnessed 26.5% growth in the said time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

