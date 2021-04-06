Catalent to nearly double U.S. production of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine - WSJ

Adds background

April 6 (Reuters) - Contract manufacturer Catalent Inc CTLT.N has signed an agreement that will nearly double the U.S. production of Moderna Inc's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The agreement will increase the vaccine output at Catalent's Bloomington, Indiana, plant this month to about 400 vials a minute, WSJ reported.

Last month, Moderna said it expects to meet its promise of delivering 100 million doses to the United States by the end of May and another 100 million by the end of July, by delivering 40-50 million doses per month.

Catalent and Moderna did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The two companies signed an agreement last June for Catalent to help produce the Moderna vaccine. (https://bit.ly/3mmaObq)

