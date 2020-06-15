Markets
AZN

Catalent to Mass-Produce a Coronavirus Vaccine for AstraZeneca and Oxford University

Contributor
Cory Renauer The Motley Fool
Published

On Monday, one of the biopharmaceutical industry's largest contract manufacturers signed an agreement that could lead to the production of hundreds of millions of doses of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) will work with AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) and Oxford University to develop AZD1222, an experimental vaccine to prevent people from being infected by the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. 

The process of developing a new vaccine can be a long, frustrating walk with hidden pitfalls lurking at every step. As a 2013 study from the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America noted, fewer than 10% of all vaccine candidates succeed in clinical trials well enough to be licensed for use. While more than 100 organizations and companies are currently working on dozens of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidates, the Trump administration has selected a handful to receive extra support -- one of which is AZD1222.

Filling lots of glass vials.

Image source: Getty Images.

Taking an unusual route to a COVID-19 vaccine

Given the odds against success, mass-producing a vaccine candidate before it's been rigorously tested is a good way to lose a lot of money, but AstraZeneca probably won't be putting its shareholders at risk in case of an expensive flop. In May, the company entered an agreement with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA); the agency can provide AstraZeneca with up to $1.2 billion to support scaled-up manufacturing and other facets of AZD1222's development.

Under the terms of the deal, Catalent will provide vial-filling and packaging capacity to AstraZeneca at a facility in Anagni, Italy. Catalent is still preparing to manufacture AZD1222 at scale, which presents some unusual challenges.

The vaccine candidate licensed from Oxford employs an adenovirus to deliver genetic blueprints for the spike protein that SARS-CoV-2 uses to enter host cells. While this could be a great way to introduce immune systems to the coronavirus, we haven't yet seen any vaccines that work in this manner succeed in late-stage clinical trials. 

10 stocks we like better than Catalent
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Catalent wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN CTLT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular