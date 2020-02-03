Catalent To Buy MaSTherCell Global - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) has agreed to acquire MaSTherCell Global, a company backed by Great Point Partners, SFPI-FPIM, and Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS), for $315 million. MaSTherCell Global is specialized in the industrialization and production of cell and gene therapies for biotech companies. MaSTherCell's 240 employees, including its leadership team, will become part of the Catalent Biologics business.

Catalent expects to finance the all-cash deal either a partial drawn down of its revolving credit facility or the proceeds from future capital-raising activity. The company has obtained $200 million of committed financing from JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.

