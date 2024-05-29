Catalent Stockholders Approve Deal To Be Acquired By Novo Holdings

(RTTNews) - Catalent, Inc. (CTLT), Wednesday announced that the Special Meeting of Stockholders approved the pending transaction to be acquired by Novo Holdings A/S for $63.50 per share in cash. The Special Meeting approved the transaction with 99.2 percent of ballots cast in favor of the proposed transaction. Catalent anticipates filing of final results in a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of calendar year 2024.

