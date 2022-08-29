Catalent Shares Fall 8%

(RTTNews) - Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) shares are sliding more than 8 percent on Monday morning trade in tandem with the general trend on the day. The shares have been trading lower for the last several weeks.
Currently, shares are at $91.36, down 8.37 percent from the previous close of $99.70 on a volume of 970,268. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $86.34-$142.64 on average volume of 1,023,635.
