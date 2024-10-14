News & Insights

Catalent To Sell Oral Solids Development Facility In Somerset, NJ To Ardena

October 14, 2024 — 06:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Catalent, Inc. (CTLT), a provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer health products, Monday said it has agreed to sell its oral solids development and small-scale manufacturing facility in Somerset, NJ to Ardena, a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO).

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The company said that its corporate headquarters, which is currently at the Somerset site, will remain there during the transition period before shifting to a new location.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2025.

