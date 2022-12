(RTTNews) - Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) Monday announced the selection J. Martin Carroll as the next chair. Martin will succeed John Chiminski.

The company said directors Rolf Classon and Peter Zippelius will retire and the Board will be reduced to 11 directors, including 9 independent members, 3 female members, and 2 ethnically or racially diverse members.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.