Aug 29 (Reuters) - Catalent Inc CTLT.N reported a 17% fall in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hurt by persistent production-related challenges at the contract drug manufacturer's major facilities.

The company also said it was delaying its annual report.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.