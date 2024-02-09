Catalent reports second-quarter revenue slightly above estimates

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Catalent CTLT.N reported quarterly revenue that came in slightly above Wall Street estimates on Friday, days after the contract drug manufacturer agreed to a $16.5-billion acquisition offer from Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO parent firm.

Revenue for the second quarter was $1.03 billion, compared to analysts' estimate of $1.01 billion, according to LSEG data, helped by improved production across Catalent's key facilities.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.