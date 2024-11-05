Catalent reports Q1 EPS (13c), consensus 5c

Reports Q1 revenue $ $1.02B , consensus $1.06B…Q1’25 Adjusted EBITDA of $125 million increased 11% as reported, or 10% in constant currency, compared to Q1’24. “Our first quarter fiscal 2025 results reflect the continued momentum in our business and underscore our customers’ continued confidence in Catalent (CTLT). Financial highlights in the quarter included double-digit year-over-year growth in both non-COVID revenue and adjusted EBITDA, while also delivering positive free cash flow,” said Alessandro Maselli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Catalent, Inc. Commenting on Catalent’s pending transaction with Novo Holdings A/S (“Novo Holdings”), which is expected to close towards the end of calendar year 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals, Mr. Maselli said, “We are confident in the pro-competitive nature of our transaction with Novo Holdings and continue to work cooperatively with regulators towards transaction close. As a private company under Novo Holdings’ ownership, Catalent will continue to operate nearly 50 global sites and serve as a leading global, independent, full-service CDMO. Post-closing, we believe Catalent will be even better positioned to develop and expand the supply of innovative treatments and cures for patients, ensure unparalleled service for our customers, and create new jobs.”

