News & Insights

Markets
CTLT

Catalent reaches settlement with Elliot to explore strategic review

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

August 29, 2023 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Recasts paragraph 1 after settlement with Elliot, background throughout

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Catalent Inc CTLT.N said on Tuesday it has reached a settlement with activist investor Elliot Investment Management, agreeing to add four new directors to its board and to conduct a "strategic review".

The statement confirmed a Reuters report on Monday that such a settlement was imminent.

The company has been seeking to return to growth and cut costs as production snags and regulatory inspections at three of its key facilities hit profit margins, and subsequent accounting issues led it to repeatedly delay its results earlier this year.

Separately, Catalent Inc CTLT.N said it was delaying its annual report.

It reported a 17% fall in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hurt by persistent production-related challenges at the contract drug manufacturer's major facilities.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTLT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.