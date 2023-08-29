Catalent reaches settlement with Elliot to explore strategic review

Recasts paragraph 1 after settlement with Elliot, background throughout

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Catalent Inc CTLT.N said on Tuesday it has reached a settlement with activist investor Elliot Investment Management, agreeing to add four new directors to its board and to conduct a "strategic review".

The statement confirmed a Reuters report on Monday that such a settlement was imminent.

The company has been seeking to return to growth and cut costs as production snags and regulatory inspections at three of its key facilities hit profit margins, and subsequent accounting issues led it to repeatedly delay its results earlier this year.

Separately, Catalent Inc CTLT.N said it was delaying its annual report.

It reported a 17% fall in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hurt by persistent production-related challenges at the contract drug manufacturer's major facilities.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.