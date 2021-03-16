Catalent plans to expand production of J&J COVID-19 vaccine in Italy - WSJ

March 16 (Reuters) - Catalent Inc CTLT.N plans to expand its COVID-19 vaccine production in Europe that will enable it to make more doses of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N shot, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The contract drug manufacturer will bring online a second J&J vaccine production line at its plant in Anagni, Italy, during the fourth quarter, the Journal reported.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Aakriti.Bhalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.