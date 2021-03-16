US Markets
Catalent plans to expand production of J&J COVID-19 vaccine in Italy - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

March 16 (Reuters) - Catalent Inc CTLT.N plans to expand its COVID-19 vaccine production in Europe that will enable it to make more doses of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N shot, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The contract drug manufacturer will bring online a second J&J vaccine production line at its plant in Anagni, Italy, during the fourth quarter, the Journal reported.

