Catalent, Novo Holdings receive EU unconditional approval for transaction

December 06, 2024 — 01:16 pm EST

Catalent (CTLT) and Novo Holdings announced that the European Commission has granted unconditional approval for the pending transaction under which Novo Holdings will acquire Catalent. “We are pleased to have received European Commission approval, which is a significant milestone toward completing our pending transaction with Novo Holdings,” said Alessandro Maselli, President and CEO of Catalent. “I am deeply grateful for the ongoing commitment and efforts of the Catalent team. There is tremendous positive momentum underway at Catalent, and I believe that our future is even brighter as a private company with the support of Novo Holdings.” The transaction is expected to close towards the end of calendar year 2024, subject to the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, including receipt of all requisite regulatory clearances.

