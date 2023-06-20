News & Insights

CTLT

Catalent names Matti Masanovich as finance head

June 20, 2023 — 04:40 pm EDT

Written by Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

June 20 (Reuters) - Catalent CTLT.N said on Tuesday it has named Matti Masanovich as its chief financial officer, effective July 5.

Masanovich previously served as the finance chief of auto-parts maker Tenneco until it was acquired by Apollo Global Management APO.N.

Ricky Hopson was serving as Catalent's interim finance chief since April, after CFO Thomas Castellano stepped down.

The contract drug manufacturer posted its third-quarter results last week after delaying its report thrice, hit by production snags at three of its major facilities.

Catalent shares were down nearly 1% in after-market trade.

