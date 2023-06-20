Catalent names Matti Masanovich as finance head

Adds shares, details on CFO, background on third-quarter results in paragraphs 2-5

June 20 (Reuters) - Catalent CTLT.N said on Tuesday it has named Matti Masanovich as its chief financial officer, effective July 5.

Masanovich previously served as the finance chief of auto-parts maker Tenneco until it was acquired by Apollo Global Management APO.N.

Ricky Hopson was serving as Catalent's interim finance chief since April, after CFO Thomas Castellano stepped down.

The contract drug manufacturer posted its third-quarter results last week after delaying its report thrice, hit by production snags at three of its major facilities.

Catalent shares were down nearly 1% in after-market trade.

