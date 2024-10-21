News & Insights

Catalent Issues Open Letter To Customers; To Operate As Full-service CDMO Under Novo

October 21, 2024 — 08:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) said, following the closing of transaction, as a private company under Novo Holdings' ownership, Catalent will continue to operate as a global, independent, full-service CDMO.

"I want to be clear: our commitments to you will not change, your products will remain our focus and your proprietary information will be protected. I am also excited to announce I will continue to lead Catalent as President and CEO following the transaction close," Alessandro Maselli, CEO, said.

Catalent's acquisition by Novo is expected to close towards the end of calendar year 2024.

