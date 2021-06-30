Catalent, Inc.'s (NYSE:CTLT) Popularity With Investors Is Under Threat From Overpricing

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 36.3x Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Catalent certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Catalent?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Catalent's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 324% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 520% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 4.4% per annum as estimated by the eleven analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 14% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it concerning that Catalent is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Catalent currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Catalent you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

