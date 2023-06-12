Catalent Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Catalent Inc. (CTLT):

Earnings: -$227 million in Q3 vs. $141 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.26 in Q3 vs. $0.78 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Catalent Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$17 million or -$0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.03 per share Revenue: $1.037 billion in Q3 vs. $1.273 billion in the same period last year.

