Catalent, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

A week ago, Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 4.0% to hit US$846m. Catalent also reported a statutory profit of US$0.41, which was an impressive 133% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:CTLT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Following the latest results, Catalent's twelve analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$3.70b in 2021. This would be a solid 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 24% to US$2.06. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$3.57b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.64 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Catalent's future following the latest results, with a massive increase in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 8.4% to US$113per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Catalent analyst has a price target of US$130 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$100.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Catalent's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Catalent'shistorical trends, as next year's 13% revenue growth is roughly in line with 12% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 6.6% next year. So although Catalent is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Catalent following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Catalent analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

