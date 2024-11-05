Catalent Inc. Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Catalent Inc. (CTLT) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$129 million, or -$0.71 per share. This compares with -$759 million, or -$4.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Catalent Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$24 million or -$0.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $1.023 billion from $982 million last year.

Catalent Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

