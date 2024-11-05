News & Insights

Catalent Inc. Q1 Loss Narrows

November 05, 2024 — 07:09 am EST

(RTTNews) - Catalent Inc. (CTLT) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$129 million, or -$0.71 per share. This compares with -$759 million, or -$4.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Catalent Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$24 million or -$0.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $1.023 billion from $982 million last year.

Catalent Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$129 Mln. vs. -$759 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.71 vs. -$4.19 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.023 Bln vs. $982 Mln last year.

