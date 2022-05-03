Catalent Gains On Higher Q3 Guidance, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) shares are gaining more than 13 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported 23 percent increase in third-quarter revenue on a constant currency.

The company reported third-quarter net revenue of $1.27 billion, up from $1.05 billion in the prior year. Organic net revenue growth was 20 percent over the same period. Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company updated revenue guidance of $4.80 -$4.90 billion, up from the previous outlook range of $4.74 -$4.86 billion. Currently, shares are at $102.20, up 13.40 percent from the previous close of $90.12 on a volume of 1,056,128.

