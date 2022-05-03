Markets
CTLT

Catalent Gains On Higher Q3 Guidance, Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) shares are gaining more than 13 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported 23 percent increase in third-quarter revenue on a constant currency.

The company reported third-quarter net revenue of $1.27 billion, up from $1.05 billion in the prior year. Organic net revenue growth was 20 percent over the same period. Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company updated revenue guidance of $4.80 -$4.90 billion, up from the previous outlook range of $4.74 -$4.86 billion. Currently, shares are at $102.20, up 13.40 percent from the previous close of $90.12 on a volume of 1,056,128.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTLT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular