Catalent Gains 15%

May 19, 2023 — 10:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) are surging more than 15 percent on Friday morning trade. The company announced today that in view of the SEC notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25, the company is working diligently to file Form 10-Q within the six-month period.

Currently, shares are at $37.19, up 15.71 percent from the previous close of $31.14 on a volume of 4,472,365.

