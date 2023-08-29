News & Insights

Markets
CTLT

Catalent Enters Into Agreement With Activist Elliott For Board Seats; Stock Up In Pre-market

August 29, 2023 — 07:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Catalent Inc. (CTLT) entered into an agreement with activist Elliott Investment Management to add board seats. The company has established new strategic and operational review committee to conduct a review of the company's business.

In Tuesday pre-market trade, CTLT was trading at $47.50 up $1.86 or 4.08%.

The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board has recommended, and the Board has approved, the appointment of four new independent directors. They are Steven Barg, Frank D'Amelio, Stephanie Okey, and Michelle Ryan.

With those appointments, Catalent's Board of Directors will consist of 16 directors, 13 of whom are independent under the Company's director independence standards.

In addition, John Greisch has been appointed Executive Chair of the Board and will also chair the new Strategic and Operational Review Committee.

Catalent's board has also established a new Strategic and Operational Review Committee to conduct a review of the company's business, strategy and operations, as well as the Company's capital-allocation priorities, in order to maximize the long-term value of the company.

Catalent has entered into a Cooperation Agreement with Elliott Investment Management L.P., one of Catalent's largest investors, under which Elliott has agreed to customary standstill, voting, confidentiality, and other provisions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTLT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.