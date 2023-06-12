News & Insights

Catalent Cuts FY23 View - Update

June 12, 2023 — 07:47 am EDT

Below are the earnings highlights for Catalent Inc. (CTLT):

Earnings: -$227 million in Q3 vs. $141 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.26 in Q3 vs. $0.78 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Catalent Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$17 million or -$0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.03 per share.

Revenue: $1.037 billion in Q3 vs. $1.273 billion in the same period last year.

Outlook

Looking ahead, for full year 2023, the company has revised down its outlook. CTLT now expects adjusted earnings of $169 million - $210 million against previous guidance of $187 million - $228 million.

Catalent now projects adjusted EBITDA of $700 million - $750 million, lesser than previous expectation of $725 million - $775 million.

The company now projects revenue of $4.225 billion - $4.325 billion against its previous projection of $4.250 billion - $4.350 billion.

On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters project CTLT to register revenue of $4.28 billion for the year.

