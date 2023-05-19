News & Insights

US Markets
CTLT

Catalent cuts annual forecast hurt by operational challenges

Credit: REUTERS/Yara Nardi

May 19, 2023 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija, Sriparna Roy, Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

Adds profit forecast in paragraph 1 and 3 and details on new Novo contract in paragraph 4

May 19 (Reuters) - Catalent Inc CTLT.N cut its full-year net revenue and profit forecast on Friday, reflecting operational challenges and higher-than-expected costs after it flagged an over $400 million hit to both its annual sales and core profit forecasts earlier this month.

The contract drug manufacturer now sees its full-year revenue in the range of $4.25 billion to $4.35 billion compared with its prior forecast of $4.63 billion to $4.88 billion.

Catalent said it now sees adjusted net income for the year in the range of $187 million to $228 million, compared with the previous forecast of $567 million to $648 million.

Catalent manufactures drugs, vaccines and gene therapies at 55 different sites for major pharmaceutical companies, including Moderna Inc's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine, Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO weight-loss drug Wegovy and Sarepta Therapeutics' SRPT.O gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

The company said it continues to win significant new business, including expansion of supply agreements with Novo Nordisk, and that its customer supply situation remains healthy.

The contract manufacturer has been facing challenges at three of its major production sites, which may affect its third and fourth-quarter revenue due to a slower-than-expected ramp up in production capacity.

After delaying its earnings report twice this month, Catalent, which received a delisting notice from the New York Stock Exchange, said it will provide a business update for the third quarter on a conference call on Friday rather than a normal review of its financial results.

Shares of Catalent reversed losses to be up 7.7% at $34.63 before the bell.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija, Sriparna Roy and Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTLT
MRNA
SRPT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.