Catalent (CTLT) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Catalent (CTLT). Shares have added about 3.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Catalent due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Catalent Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates, Cuts FY23 View

Catalent reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted loss per share of 9 cents, against earnings per share of $1.04 in the year-over-year period. The bottom line was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 13 cents.

The adjustments include charges related to amortization, and acquisition, integration and other special items’ costs, among others.

The company’s GAAP loss per share was $1.26 during the quarter against the year-over-year period’s earnings per share of 78 cents.

Revenues in Detail

Revenues grossed $1.04 billion in the reported quarter, down 18.5% year over year. However, the metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.5%.

At CER, revenues were down 17%.

The top line was hampered by soft performances by both its segment in the reported quarter.

Organic net revenues (excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation) decreased 19% year over year.

Segments in Detail

Per Catalent’s new organizational structure, it reports via two segments — Biologics and Pharma and Consumer Health.

Revenues in the Biologics segment fell 32.1% year over year on a reported basis (down 32% at CER) to $475 million in the quarter under review.

This compares to our projection of fiscal third-quarter segmental revenues of $485.4 million.

Revenues in the Pharma and Consumer Health segment decreased 1.9% from the year-ago period (up 1% at CER) to $563 million.

This compares to our projection of fiscal third-quarter segmental revenues of $449.2 million.

Operational Update

In the quarter under review, Catalent’s gross profit fell 57.4% to $180 million. The gross margin contracted a huge 1587 basis points to 17.4%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 8.2% to $190 million year over year.

Adjusted operating loss totaled $10 million against the prior-year quarter’s adjusted operating profit of $216 million.

Financial Update

Catalent exited the third quarter of fiscal 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $252 million compared with $442 million at the end of the fiscal second quarter. Total debt at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2023 was $4.85 billion, flat compared with that at the end of the fiscal second quarter.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2023 was $58 million compared with $370 million a year ago.

Guidance

Catalent has reduced its financial outlook for fiscal 2023 from the one it had provided during its presentation of its fiscal third-quarter business update in May.

The company projects revenues within $4,225 million-$4,325 million, down from the previous outlook of $4,250 million-$4,350 million for the full year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 revenues is currently pegged at $4.28 billion.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted 246.67% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Catalent has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Catalent has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.