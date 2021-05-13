Catalent (CTLT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $100.70, changing hands as low as $99.42 per share. Catalent Inc shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTLT's low point in its 52 week range is $67.97 per share, with $127.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.62. The CTLT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

